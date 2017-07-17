The Best Spiralizers of 2017

If you've never heard of a spiralizer, it does pretty much exactly what it sounds like it might: Cuts vegetables into long, spiraled ribbons. This provides noodle-esque options for those who can't (or don't want to, for whatever reason) opt for pasta.

But some spiralizers, like our favorite Veggetti spiralizer(available at Amazon for $8.55), perform much better than others. There are many types of compact handheld models, and bigger countertop hand-crank versions that look like old-fashioned apple peelers. We tested all of the market’s best spiralizers to find the only ones worth buying.

Whether you're in the market for a countertop or handheld spiralizer, here are our top picks—and what to avoid.

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.