10 National Cheese Day recipes for your slow cooker

Cheese is a staple in the diets of cultures around the world, and yet when we use cheese, we often do so in a limited capacity (think: cheese sandwiches, cheese plates, cheese crumble on salads). The fact is, there’s a whole culinary world out there accessed by a slow cooker, some creativity, and whatever cheese flavor you’d like. That’s what makes cooking with cheese so much fun — it’s flexible and customizable. Plus, different cheese flavors evoke different food moods.

Whether you’re going for an all-American staple or something with a bit more bite, there’s a recipe on this list for you. Just make sure you have a great crock pot, a couple of hours, and a willingness to eat incredible food. Here are 10 cheesy recipes that will make your mouth water.

This slow-cooker macaroni and cheese dish (from music star Trisha Yearwood’s country kitchen) hits it out of the park. It calls for very few ingredients in a 4-quart slow cooker. The best part? Tailor it to your favorite cheese. No one says you have to stick to cheddar. In fact, you should get creative — make it a three-cheese.

Sick of plain old macaroni and cheese? Chili solves that problem. With not too much prep (about 20 minutes to be exact), you can have an extremely savory, delicious dinner. Plus, this is one dish where you can experiment with spice factor, so go as spicy as you want.

While this recipe doesn’t include cheese (it’s for vegetarians), the base of the meal is perfect. It’s healthy, fairly simple, and can be made in bulk to freeze for later, like the blogger did (she even liked it better frozen). Just add cheese to boost the flavor, and you’ve got simmering, cheesy fajitas in two hours.

Impress everyone at dinner with your creativity and kitchen prowess when you present them with these cheese-stuffed meatballs. Meatballs and cheese are both magical food items, but when combined, it’s a whole different level. You’re going to need about five hours, but we promise it’s worth it.

This recipe calls for 12 ounces of beer, a lot of cheese, and some delicious flavoring to taste. It’s best for a winter night when, you know, calorie counting isn’t on the to-do list. Fun fact: this delicious soup was eaten in Medieval Central Europe for breakfast with a hunk of bread. Makes sense. You would have needed a hearty soup to get you through the Medieval era!

Want to make an extra-delicious side dish that will have everyone thanking you for your awesomeness? This recipe is what you need. You’ll need eight hours of cook time here, but you will create something amazing. Just be sure to share — this one is too good to keep to yourself!

In Indian cooking, Paneer (a sort of harder, incredible cheese you’re probably familiar with) is dashed into cubes and served up alongside delicious, creamy vegetables. In this recipe, you’ll make the paneer with a tomato base, cream, and spices. You’ll add rice afterwards and….enjoy!

If beer and cheese isn’t your thing, maybe broccoli and cheese will be? It’s a staple as a flavor duo, but in this case, you’ll make it as a creamy, bold soup — ready to be served with a nice piece of dipping bread. This recipe does call for an immersion blender or food processor — just to wrap things up quickly.

Credit: Getty Images Healthy Broccoli and Cheese Soup

Love Italian food? Want to take it to a whole new level? Introduce a slow cooker, and voila. You can keep the meat out of this dish if you’d like, but to do the original, you’ll need ground beef. With the slow cooker, your tortellini will be as tender and as flavorful as you can imagine.

This is a main dish your friends and family will literally clamor over. So, be prepared, because it will be requested…a lot. You’ll need about six hours, chicken breasts, mozzarella cheese (get it fresh — way better) and some delicious spices and pimentos. You will be in for the most delectable chicken of your life. You’re welcome.