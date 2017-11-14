Cooking may be an art, but building a great range, cooktop, or wall oven is a science.

That’s why we tested over 180 major cooking appliances. We not only baked cookies, roasted pork, and boiled water—we also took measurements of how evenly, how fast, and how easily each appliance cooked.

Thanks to all that data, we can tell you that these are the best ranges, ovens, and cooktops of 2017.