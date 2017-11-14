BACK TO Back to usat 1c0e0415ce535007b5527ca1658ee1e33cd9b2c21e612e956a1e3af253870599
These are the best ranges, ovens, and cooktops of 2017

Looking for a new range, oven, or cooktop? These are the very best we tested this year.

Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

Cooking may be an art, but building a great range, cooktop, or wall oven is a science.

That’s why we tested over 180 major cooking appliances. We not only baked cookies, roasted pork, and boiled water—we also took measurements of how evenly, how fast, and how easily each appliance cooked.

Thanks to all that data, we can tell you that these are the best ranges, ovens, and cooktops of 2017.

Best Electric Range: Frigidaire Professional FPEH3077RF

Frigidaire fpeh3077rf
  • Best of Year 2015

If you’re remodeling your kitchen and want to stick with a radiant electric cooktop, we think this Frigidaire is a great choice. In fact, this is the second year it has won our top award.

Its bulky, pro-style looks and slide-in design will add a modern touch to any kitchen, and its front-mounted controls are easy to use. We liked how quickly it boiled water, how low it simmered, and consistently even baking across multiple batches of cookies and cakes. Read our full review.

Best Gas Range: Samsung Chef Collection NX58H9950WS

Samsung nx58h9950ws
  • Best of Year 2016

This streamlined Samsung gas range looks great no matter what style of kitchen you have, but that’s not the only reason we’ve awarded it two years in a row.

A massive oven can fit anything from roasts to multiple sheets of cookies, and its control panel makes life easier buy only illuminating the functions that are relevant to the kind of cooking you’re doing. Even so, you’ve got tons of features—from Dehydrate to a Salmon Steak preset.

Our testers loved how evenly it baked with convection, and its burners were easy to control at both high and low temperatures. Read our full review.

Best Value Range: Whirlpool WFG515S0ES (gas) and GE JB655SKSS (electric)

Whirlpool wfg515s0es
  • Best of Year 2015

You don’t have to spend a ton to get a great range. For gas, our value pick is the Whirlpool WFG515S0ES. With two powerful burners, simple controls, and rave reviews from owners, it’s an affordable way to upgrade your kitchen.

Our favorite value electric range is the GE JB655SKSS, which is one of the most affordable convection ranges you can buy. Both come in multiple finishes, and both cost less than $600 on sale.

Read our full Whirlpool review.
Read our full GE review.

Best Induction Range: Frigidaire FGIF3036TF

012505511202

Induction cooking uses magnets to heat a pot or pan directly—not the surface beneath it. As a result, it’s faster to boil than electric, more precise than gas, and safer than both.

But induction has always had a problem: It’s expensive. That’s why we love Frigidaire’s new FGIF3036TF. On sale for just under $900, it’s the least expensive induction range we’ve ever seen with an oven that also offers convection baking.

If you’ve always been interested in induction, but have been scared off by high prices, we think this Frigidaire would make a great introduction. Learn more about induction.

Best Cooktop: Thermador SGSX365FS

Vanity
  • Best of Year 2016

This Thermador has earned our Best of Year award three times, largely thanks to its classic design and versatile burners.

The ExtraLow feature cycles burners on and off to maintain a low temperature, which is helpful for melting and simmering. But turn up the heat, and you’ll get enough power for searing a steak. Read our full review.

Best Wall Oven: GE Appliances CT9050SHSS

Ge cafe ct9050shss
  • Best of Year 2016

Whether you choose one oven or two (as the CT9550SHSS), this GE Café is a baker’s best friend.

A unique convection system called Direct Air channels heat through the top of the oven for even baking. We put it to the test and ended up with impeccable cookies and cakes.

You can even connect it to an Amazon Alexa or Google Home, so you can preheat the oven or change the temperature with your voice even if your hands are dirty. Read our full review.

Best Double Oven Range: Samsung NE59M6850SS/AA Flex Duo

Samsung ne59m6850ss
  • Editors' Choice

Why choose a double- or single-oven range when you can have both? That’s the beauty of the Samsung Flex Duo system.

The NE59M6850SS/AA starts as a standard, 5.9 cu. ft. oven that’s plenty big enough to fit a Thanksgiving turkey. But slide in the included Flex Duo divider, and the single oven suddenly becomes two—with independent controls and doors.

It’s an ingenious use of space, and we’ve been a fan of the technology ever since it debuted in 2012. Read our full review.

