Don't be mad at Crock-Pot—here's the device 'This Is Us' fans should blame

NBC's hit drama This is Us recently sparked a controversy as to whether or not Crock-Pots are safe. Fans were outraged, tweeting that they were going to throw out their Crock-Pots. But why just Crock-Pots? The Pearson family's appliance was not branded as a Crock-Pot. It just said 'slow cooker.'

It's come to our attention that most people think Crock-Pots are to blame for the tragedy that happened on This is Us, but they are wrong. Here's why.

Crock-Pot is a brand—not an appliance.

Crock-Pot is a trademark for a particular type of electric slow cooker, not a single appliance. In fact not every slow cooker is a Crock-Pot. Lots of brands make slow cookers. So basically, we're not even sure if the Pearson family owned a slow cooker made by Crock-Pot—or a slow cooker made by someone else.

The best slow cooker isn't even a Crock-Pot

If you asked us for a recommendation for the best 'Crock-Pot,' we would tell you to buy something other than a Crock-Pot. We tested many different brands of slow cookers, and our favorite is actually a Cuisinart.

Credit: Cuisinart Not every slow cooker is a Crock-Pot. Our best testing slow cooker is made by Cuisinart.

Slow cookers are not the only appliance Crock-Pot makes

From plug-in gravy boats to electric multi-cookers, Crock-Pot makes a number of countertop appliances other than slow cookers. We recently tested multi-cookers and our favorite was a Crock-Pot. But this doesn't mean a multi-cooker is a slow cooker. Yes, it has the ability to slow cook, but it is also a pressure cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, saute pan, and food warmer. The most popular multi-cooker is an Instant Pot, which brings us to the next point...

Instant Pot is a brand—not an appliance

Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar Instant Pot might be the best known multi-cooker, but other companies make them, too.

If we asked you to name a multi-cooker, you would probably say "Instant Pot." But Instant Pot is a brand of multi-cookers. They are not the ones out there.

The best multi-cooker isn't even an Instant Pot

Yup. We actually like the Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-cooker best. Our editor liked it for its non-stick inner pot, and because its labeled buttons take the guesswork out of cooking.

Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar Crock-Pot is the brand of our top-testing multi-cooker.

Are you totally confused? Here’s how it breaks out—Crock-Pot is a brand name that you’ll see on different types of kitchen appliances. Although the company is best known for making slow cookers, it also makes an excellent multi-cooker.

Don't be afraid—just use your cooker safely

We’ve written about slow cooker safety, but if you’re using a multi-cooker, here’s some advice to keep you safe:

1. Don’t leave your multi-cooker unattended when you’re using it as a pressure cooker.

2. Make sure there’s sufficient liquid in the recipe, at least a cup.

3. Don’t overfill the pot. Depending on what you’re cooking, no more than half full is a good guideline.

4. Check the silicon ring when you clean it. It won’t seal in pressure if it’s cracked or torn.