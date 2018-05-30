These are the hottest food trends for summer 2018, according to Pinterest

Rejoice, because summer has arrived and it’s time for sipping cocktails outdoors, redecorating your patio, and dining al fresco. Pinterest just released its 2018 summer entertaining report, jam-packed with the hottest and trendiest recipes of the year. Below are our 10 favorites. You’ll find everything from pepper-spiked cocktails to bacon-wrapped “grill bombs.” Your guests—and your taste buds—will be delighted.

1. A stocked condiment bar to dress up burgers and dogs

2. Waffle ice cream sandwiches to amp up a classic

Dress up your dressings with creative condiment displays. Funnel your condiments into glass containers, and serve them with labeled popsicle sticks. It's a little work for a high impact.: +311% YoY

3. A classic seafood boil with easy cleanup

Love waffle cones? Throw a twist on a classic with these waffle ice cream sandwiches. They’re perfect because all the nooks and crannies soak up ice cream and stay crunchy.+143% YoY

4. A build-your-own bruschetta bar that gets the host out of the kitchen

A seafood boil is a great summer go-to. With a just little prep work, you get a big fun, low stress event—with minimal cleanup if you can eat outside!: +93% YoY

5. A white wine slush that’s way better than frozé

DIY stations allow guests to combine ingredients and customize their bites to create their favorite concoction at any given moment through the party—and it gets the host out of the kitchen!: +159% YoY

6. A "grill bomb" that will take your BBQ to the next level

Who needs frozé when you can have its easier to make (and equally as delicious) cousin, the white wine slush? Just blend some frozen fruit and wine together for an insanely satisfying summer sipper.+3037% YoY

7. Handheld "picnic pies" for grab-and-go dining

What is a grill bomb, you ask? Besides perfect for your next BBQ, it’s a mini-meatloaf wrapped in an onion, wrapped up in bacon and cooked on the grill—and insanely delicious.: +133% YoY

8. Delicious cocktails spiked with pepper

Throw your favorite ingredients into a handheld pie crust for a quick way to get a meal to go—they’re easy to toss straight into your picnic basket.+78% YoY

9. An ingenious, spill-free "picnic in a jar"

Have you noticed speciality cocktails sprinkled with black and spicy pepper at your favorite bars? They’re becoming hugely popular—and super easy to recreate at home.+347% YoY

10. A water bar to keep guests hydrated through hot summer days

Stack your favorite picnic must-haves in a jar to keep things organized and spill free with this genius recipe: everything from cookies to chips to a sandwich will stay nice and compact in a mason jar.+346% YoY

Hydration is so important during the hot summer months. Create a water bar at your next gathering and help your guests hydrate with a variety of flavors.+171% YoY