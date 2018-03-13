The latest Instant Pot has an amazing new feature

If you cook and/or have access to the internet, you’re probably well acquainted with the Instant Pot by now. The seven-in-one electric pressure cooker is a much-loved countertop kitchen appliance that can make a staggering array of quick, easy meals. The versatile multi-cooker is consistently our top-selling item for Amazon Prime Day and holidays. But this spring, the release of Instant Pot Max will somehow have you cooking in even more ways than the traditional, do-it-all IP.

What’s new with the Instant Pot Max

Higher pressure for canning and faster cooking: The six-quart Instant Pot Max features a not-before-seen 15 pounds per square inch (PSI) pressure in an electric cooker. That amount of pressure has previously only been found in traditional stovetop pressure cookers (older IP models featured only 11.6 PSI).

The pressure in most multi-cookers, including current IPs, have pressure that drops and fluctuates, but an Instant Pot rep assured us that the Max will maintain a steady 15 PSI which will allow for canning and thusly (finally!) creating a quick, easy way to make homemade preserves.

Venting options for pressure release: The Max also features a customizable venting mechanism to release pressure at any speed and/or time. On current models, you must wait for a timely “natural” release of pressure, or manually turn the the valve to release the pressure in a sometimes messy, splattery way. The Max has a plastic guard to prevent splatters and a customized release time without requiring you to babysit.

Automatic stirring for risotto, bone broth, and more: The Max's new agitation feature actually stirs food for you. An Instant Pot rep explained that there’s no actual stirring mechanism in the unit, but the cooking feature will rather emulate the rolling boil you see when cooking pasta on stovetop. That constant movement is perfect for traditionally time-intensive meals like risotto, which require low heat and constant stirring.

LED touchscreen panel: Instead of the Instant Pot’s traditional button interface, the Max has a sleek touchscreen panel backlit by LED, and a central dial for ease of use.

The six-quart Instant Pot Max will hit the market in May or June and will go for around $200. It still features the usual suspects like manual pressure cook, sauté/brown, steam, slow cook, soup/broth, and yogurt in addition to the above bells and whistles. If you’re not quite ready to pony up for the Max, we still love the traditional six-quart for half the price—22.2k five-star reviews agree.