10 copper kitchen accents you should add to your holiday wish list

Copper has long been lauded for its superior cooking performance in the kitchen, and now it’s becoming a staple in decor. And why shouldn't it? All it takes is a few of the metallic accent pieces to add sophisticated flair to any kitchen. These are our top picks to gift this holiday season—they're sure to please without overstepping any "I'm redecorating your kitchen" boundaries.

1. Open up with drawer pulls

Switching out kitchen hardware is one of the cheapest and simplest ways to update and redecorate at minimal cost and with very little effort. These hammered drawer pulls are chic and meld seamlessly with most decor.

2. Cause a stir with this covetable KitchenAid mixer

We love KitchenAid's stand mixer for its easy setup and quiet motor, and our tests prove that it is still the best stand mixer you can buy. This copper finish makes it as wonderful to look at as it is to use.

3. Sip on this festive mug

This may just be the perfect vessel for summery cocktails, and in the off-season, it's pretty enough to be left on your mantle as an accent piece.

4. Serve up the best with an ornate copper tray

Use this 15-inch round platter on its own as a beautiful coffee table centerpiece, or bring it out as a serving tray that'll wow guests.

5. Bake with style beyond measure

Did baking just become a lot more enticing? Up your cooking game with a full set of four measuring cups and five spoons that are as beautiful as they are useful.

6. Grab your ginger beer, it's Moscow Mule time

Of course, no copper roundup could be complete without mention of the classic Moscow mule mug. If you're apprehensive to accept the trend, this is a great segue.

7. A copper pan that cooks as beautifully as it looks

Sure, copper cookware is beautiful, but copper is also an excellent conductor of heat making it excellent for stovetop cooking. Beauty meets function with this top-rated fry pan.

8. Pour up the good stuff from a luxe pitcher

This ornate, pure copper pitcher is great for batches of Moscow Mules and is pretty enough to double as a vase.

9. Hang statement lights

Arrange a few of these modern pendant light fixtures in a staggered cluster or neat line for a bright accent.

10. Display your pots glamorously

Even if you don't want to invest in a full set of copper cookware, this pot rack offers all of the metallic showmanship even if you're just hanging your old pots and pans.

