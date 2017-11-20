BACK TO Back to usat 1c0e0415ce535007b5527ca1658ee1e33cd9b2c21e612e956a1e3af253870599
10 copper kitchen accents you should add to your holiday wish list

Copper in the kitchen isn't just for cooking anymore.

Credit: Instagram / KitchenAid
Copper has long been lauded for its superior cooking performance in the kitchen, and now it’s becoming a staple in decor. And why shouldn't it? All it takes is a few of the metallic accent pieces to add sophisticated flair to any kitchen. These are our top picks to gift this holiday season—they're sure to please without overstepping any "I'm redecorating your kitchen" boundaries.

1. Open up with drawer pulls

Drawer pulls
Credit: Indian Shelf

Switching out kitchen hardware is one of the cheapest and simplest ways to update and redecorate at minimal cost and with very little effort. These hammered drawer pulls are chic and meld seamlessly with most decor.
Buy 12 drawer pulls for $54.99 on Amazon

2. Cause a stir with this covetable KitchenAid mixer

Kitchenaid
Credit: KitchenAid

We love KitchenAid's stand mixer for its easy setup and quiet motor, and our tests prove that it is still the best stand mixer you can buy. This copper finish makes it as wonderful to look at as it is to use.
Buy KitchenAid stand mixer for $449.13 on Amazon

3. Sip on this festive mug

This may just be the perfect vessel for summery cocktails, and in the off-season, it's pretty enough to be left on your mantle as an accent piece.
Buy pineapple tumbler for $49.95 on Amazon

4. Serve up the best with an ornate copper tray

Serving platter
Credit: Alchemade

Use this 15-inch round platter on its own as a beautiful coffee table centerpiece, or bring it out as a serving tray that'll wow guests.
Buy serving platter for $54.95 on Amazon

5. Bake with style beyond measure

Measures
Credit: Simpler Life

Did baking just become a lot more enticing? Up your cooking game with a full set of four measuring cups and five spoons that are as beautiful as they are useful.
Buy 4 measuring cups and 5 spoons for $29.93 on Amazon

6. Grab your ginger beer, it's Moscow Mule time

Moscow mule mugs
Credit: Home Select

Of course, no copper roundup could be complete without mention of the classic Moscow mule mug. If you're apprehensive to accept the trend, this is a great segue.
Buy Moscow Mule mugs for $19.99 on Amazon

7. A copper pan that cooks as beautifully as it looks

Pan
Credit: Kila Chef

Sure, copper cookware is beautiful, but copper is also an excellent conductor of heat making it excellent for stovetop cooking. Beauty meets function with this top-rated fry pan.
Buy copper frying pan for $99 on Amazon

8. Pour up the good stuff from a luxe pitcher

Pitcher
Credit: Copper Bull

This ornate, pure copper pitcher is great for batches of Moscow Mules and is pretty enough to double as a vase.
Buy pitcher for $58.88 on Amazon

9. Hang statement lights

Light
Credit: Ohr Lighting

Arrange a few of these modern pendant light fixtures in a staggered cluster or neat line for a bright accent.
Buy pendant lights for $49.99 on Amazon

10. Display your pots glamorously

Pot rack
Credit: Old Dutch

Even if you don't want to invest in a full set of copper cookware, this pot rack offers all of the metallic showmanship even if you're just hanging your old pots and pans.
Buy pot rack for $118.36 on Amazon

